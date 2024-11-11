Green Valley’s Got Talent Returns, bringing together local talent for a new season

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Green Valley’s Got Talent, the community's beloved live entertainment series, is back for another season, showcasing the rich artistic diversity of the Green Valley and Sahuarita areas.

This year’s series, held at the Community Performance and Arts Center (CPAC), promises an exciting lineup of musicians, poets, dancers and even a few surprise acts.

Green Valley’s Got Talent was co-founded by local musician Larry Worster, who was inspired to create the event after moving to Tucson and connecting with other musicians.

Worster initially joined a group called the Silver City Jam Band but quickly realized that the small audiences were a missed opportunity for local talent.

“We had fourteen people on stage, six people in the audience,” Worster shared. “I thought, well, they need a bigger audience, and some people really need a bigger place to play.”

This realization led Worster and his co-founders to launch Green Valley’s Got Talent, a monthly showcase designed to give artists a larger platform.

Unlike a typical open mic night, the show features carefully auditioned acts, creating a professionally staged production for performers and audiences alike. The organization’s board ultimately decides who ends up in the show, based on artistic style and the best fit for the show.

Since its launch, Green Valley’s Got Talent has quickly become a local favorite, regularly drawing large crowds.

“We thought we’d get sixty people,” Worster recalls of the first show. “We ended up with 120, standing room only.”

Worster says that the organization has received much-needed help from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, the Greater Green Valley Community Foundation, along with CPAC’s Executive Director Chris Ashcroft.

The new season kicks off on Monday, November 11, with an exciting first show featuring seven performers, including local musician Zachary Johnson and Anna the Talking Parrot.

“It’s like a smorgasbord of local talent,” Johnson says. “It’s really cool because you get in touch with all the different talent that’s here.”

With performers as young as 10 and as old as 95, Green Valley’s Got Talent reflects the community’s diverse artistic spirit.

Alongside the performances, the organization is also dedicated to supporting young artists, offering scholarships to high school students from Walden Grove, Sahuarita High School and more.

The show takes place every second Monday of the month, with tickets and additional information available on the Green Valley’s Got Talent website.