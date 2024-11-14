Green Valley volunteer showcase inspires residents to give back

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A unique community gathering this week at Green Valley Recreation’s West Center highlighted the power of volunteerism, drawing residents from across Southern Arizona to explore opportunities for giving back.

Known as the Volunteer Clearinghouse Showcase, the event brought together around fifty nonprofit organizations and connected them with community members eager to contribute their time and skills.

The Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse, led by Executive Director Joyce Finkelstein, was inspired by a community member’s vision to make volunteering easier.

“That resident said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if people who wanted to volunteer knew what was out there,’” Finkelstein explained.

Founded in 2000, the Clearinghouse helps match local volunteers with over 100 partner organizations, making it easier for residents to find roles that suit their interests and skills.

Among those inspired to attend was Paula Yerke, a seasonal resident, who explained her motivation for being involved beyond recreation.

“I want to have a meaningful existence than just, you know, playing pickleball or swimming,” Yerke said. “I always look for ways that I can try to give back a little bit with the time and energy I’ve been blessed with.”

Tom Marshall, another Green Valley resident, shared his journey to find connection through volunteering.

“I get into this meditative space, which is good, but it becomes isolating,” Marshall said. “I feel like I need to branch out somehow, to make contact.”

The Mayo Clinic reports that volunteerism helps reduce anxiety and depression in people over 65, enhancing both mental and physical well-being.

Attendees were introduced to a wide variety of volunteer roles with organizations ranging from hospice care and animal rescue to literacy mentoring and medical support.

White Elephant, a popular nonprofit second-hand retail store in Green Valley, appreciated the experience due to their immense need for volunteers.

“We have about a hundred volunteers a day,” said White Elephant General Manager Karen Lavo. “It’s always bustling, so we keep our volunteers busy.”

The White Elephant holds an annual Distribution Day every December, where they present checks to over 100 area nonprofits. They also provide college scholarships to local high schoolers.

The Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley also tabled at the event, looking specifically for volunteers for videography and mentoring, along with a facilities and activities manager.

Susan Colley, President of the group, spoke about the breadth of support services her organization provides those suffering from Parkinson’s, such as movement and vocal training and accessing long-term physical therapy.

The group seeks to address the evolving problems that develop over the course of Parkinson’s, which can be difficult to treat holistically.

Veronica Saiz, Marketing Manager for Big Brothers & Sisters, said the organization was looking for mentors of all types, and stressed that young people often bond with older adults, who make up a large percentage of Green Valley.

“Some of our best Bigs are that retirement age,” Saiz said. “They just have that wealth of experience. They have that patience and that insight to provide a young person.”

“When you’re diagnosed, it’s kind of like someone smacked you in the face,” Colley said of Parkinson’s. “Your doctor says ‘you have Parkinson’s. I’ll see you in six months.”

The Volunteer Clearinghouse is already considering a second showcase in the spring, offering yet another chance to engage Southern Arizona residents in the work of local nonprofits.

The Clearinghouse also provides nonprofit managers year-round with resources to better support and utilize volunteers.

Visit the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse website to learn more about the organization.