Green Valley Baptist Church brings holiday cheer with annual drive-thru nativity scene

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Green Valley Baptist Church is once again transforming its grounds into a festive drive-thru nativity scene, continuing a cherished tradition that began during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

This heartwarming display is a testament to community spirit, with contributions from local residents and volunteers from neighboring churches.

The project, which requires weeks of preparation, is a labor of love for many in the community.

Church members and volunteers dedicate their time to cutting, painting, and assembling the plywood sets that recreate the Christmas story.

"Since the church was closed down [during the pandemic], we decided to do a nativity drive-thru," said Sandy Lovell, Director of the Green Valley Baptist Church Nativity Scene. “It’s an annual event now with the community.”

Despite the challenges of assembling the display, particularly for many volunteers who are in their 80s, the event has flourished into a symbol of collaboration.

Volunteers from the Nogales-based Iglesia Border Light Church play a vital role in setting up the scene. The group carried sandbags, hung lights and set up the nativity scene figures.

"We’re here to help accommodate all the ornaments so we can give a Christmas message to the community,” said Jesús Bustamante, Lead Pastor of Iglesia Border Light Church.

Bustamente was happy to see new members of the church joining the effort.

“Younger and new people came on this trip,” he said. “They’re so happy to get involved with the community."

He said that the display goes toward educating the community on the meaning behind the holiday.

“We have lost the real sense of Christmas,” he said. “We get distracted by a lot of other things, but we know that the reason for the season is Jesus.”

Iglesia Border light works frequently with Green Valley Baptist Church on mission work, with members traveling in both directions.

Lovell emphasized the reciprocal relationship between the two churches: “They’re one of our mission churches in a way,” she said. “We help them, and they help us.”

Penny Johnston, a Sahuarita resident who volunteers annually, shared the joy she finds in the event. "We have so much fun working together even if we don’t remember each other’s names, which happens when you’re over sixty-five,” she said with a laugh.

Penny moved to Green Valley from San Diego to be with her grandchildren after her mother and husband died just three months apart from each other. She found herself shopping for churches, leading her to Green Valley Baptist.

“I walked into this church and didn’t know anybody,” she said. “A sweet lady jumped up and waved me over and it turns out this is the friendliest bunch of people you can imagine. They do so much for the community and each other.”

The drive-thru nativity will be open on the weekends of December 13–15 and December 20–22 from 4pm to 6pm. However, those interested can check out the display on their own outside those days and hours.

Visitors are encouraged to bring donations of food or money, which will benefit the Sahuarita and Green Valley food banks. As a gesture of gratitude, each visitor will receive a free cookie and, when available, hot cocoa.

Green Valley Baptist Church is located at 1111 N La Cañada Dr in Green Valley. Visit the church’s website to learn more about the event and other programs.