El Tour de Tucson to bring traffic challenges to Green Valley and Sahuarita

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — As cyclists gear up for the annual El Tour de Tucson this weekend, residents and drivers in Green Valley and Sahuarita are preparing for significant traffic disruptions.

The iconic race, which now includes this area after a 2021 route change, will bring occasional road closures and delays along key corridors such as Houghton Road, Sahuarita Road, Continental, Abrego, and Pima Mine Road.

Local authorities urge drivers to plan, especially during peak bicyclist hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The busiest areas, such as Continental Plaza, are expected to experience heavy congestion.

When the race route shifted south from Oro Valley to reduce congestion, Green Valley experienced a surprise in November. Commander Doug Kenyon of the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers (SAV) recalls the initial chaos.

“The first year was the worst,” said Kenyon. “People were shocked that their community was being held up because of bicyclists.”

As head of SAV, Kenyon coordinates efforts with the county and the Santa Rita Fire Department to mitigate disruptions.

“It’s quite an ordeal,” he said. “We try to open the roads when no bicycles are coming to minimize delays.”

Despite the challenges, Kenyon says the past three years have gone smoothly.

“It normally goes pretty well and people are good about it,” Kenyon said. “You do have the one or two that don’t understand or are too anxious but we get through it.”

Kenyon emphasized that Continental Plaza and the Abrego/Continental intersection were likely to see the heaviest traffic in the area and advised steering clear on Saturday.

The race’s ripple effect can reach beyond traffic and disrupt. Barry Smith, a volleyball coach for AZ Wild Volleyball Club, rearranged his team’s tryout schedule this year after families experienced delays the previous two years.

“People couldn’t get to our tryout site because of road closures,” Smith explained. “This year, we adjusted our tryout time to avoid conflicts.”

Smith advises residents to review the route map ahead of time.

“If you get stuck at a light with bikes coming through, you could be waiting 30 to 40 minutes before the intersection reopens.”

Even with the traffic disruptions, community members like Smith appreciate the event and welcome riders for the day.

“It’s a minor inconvenience in life,” he said. “One day out of the year to have great guests and riding bikes in our town.”

Officials emphasize driver awareness and patience during the event. For those looking to avoid the traffic altogether, planning an alternate route is key or, if possible, avoiding driving during the event.

“Please just pay attention and be safe,” Kenyon said. “If someone tells you to stop, please just stop. There’s a reason. Be cautious and enjoy it.”

The full route map and additional information about the race can be found on the El Tour de Tucson website.