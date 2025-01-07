Continental School District encourages play with new Let Grow playground

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A celebration of creativity and outdoor engagement took center stage at Continental School District 39 (CSD) as the ribbon was cut on its newest addition: the Let Grow Playground.

Designed to inspire play, problem-solving and social connection, the playground is part of CSD’s broader initiative to promote unstructured play as an essential component of child development.

According to the American Psychological Association, unstructured play has been shown to improve relationships, coping skills and creativity in children.

Despite expecting the project to take two years, Let Grow playground was completed in six months. This is thanks to a group of community partners, including Eagle Scout and former CSD student, Kayle Osterly.

CSD’s investment in outdoor activities aims to combat the growing dependence on digital devices among students while enhancing their emotional and social well-being.

A Playground with Purpose

The Let Grow Playground offers a variety of games, including cornhole, ladder ball, chess, ping pong and foosball. Unlike traditional playground equipment, these activities are specifically chosen to foster social interaction, strategic thinking and competition. Students are encouraged to build relationships, resolve conflicts and strengthen their creativity.

Steven Lathen, Director of Student Services at CSD, emphasizes the playground’s focus on developing social and emotional skills.

“We see it in our school on a daily basis that our kids are struggling emotionally and socially,” Lathen said. “Getting them outdoors, thinking, using their imaginations, and being social helps build these skills rather than relying on their phones for social and emotional support.”

Lathen further explained that conflict-resolution opportunities are intentionally built into the playground’s design.

“Conflict is something I want my students not to be afraid of,” he said. “Instead, I want them to see it as a challenge and learn how to resolve it in a positive way.”

The idea stemmed from Lathen reading Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation, which delves into concerns about young children’s use of cell phones and the resulting feelings of anxiety and disconnection.

Lathen says he shared the audiobook with a colleague, who immediately got on board with developing solutions outlined in the book.

Supporting Future Problem-Solvers

Superintendent Roxana Rico-Beaucage highlighted the broader educational goals tied to the project.

“We want our kids to be problem-solvers, risk-takers and creative thinkers,” she said. “These are the skills they will need in their futures.”

In addition to the Let Grow Playground, the district is integrating other creative spaces, including a sensory garden built entirely from recycled materials with contributions from students. These initiatives reflect CSD’s commitment to play-based learning and sustainability.

Community Support and Construction

The Let Grow Playground was made possible through generous grants from Freeport-McMoRan and the Country Fair White Elephant. The structures were constructed by Doty and Sons Concrete, bringing durability and thoughtful design to the project.

CSD worked with Let Grow, a nonprofit focusing on using unstructured play to develop confidence and leadership in children.

As the school year continues, CSD plans to expand its play-focused programs, reinforcing the idea that play is a serious matter when it comes to developing well-rounded, resilient students. This includes the “Let Grow Experience,” a program where students make a plan to tackle a project to build self-confidence, independence, trust and respect.