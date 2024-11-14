Continental Middle School honors veterans with student-led event

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a show of gratitude and respect, the students of Continental Middle School hosted a veterans appreciation event for the nearly 4,000 veterans living in the Green Valley area.

Organized by the school's Continental Builder’s Club, the celebration was a moving tribute to the veterans, with activities designed to acknowledge the dedication and sacrifices made by those who served.

The event kickstarted with a helicopter landing on the school’s soccer field as students watched across the field and chanted “U.S.A.”

Following the helicopter’s arrival, students from the JROTC program at Sahuarita High School performed a color guard ceremony, setting the tone of respect for the day’s proceedings.

Eighth-grader and Builder’s Club President Alexandra Victoria Freeland shared her passion for the event, explaining the importance of honoring those who have served.

“We just wanted to honor all those working at our school and those who are in our community that served for us,” she said.

Freeland’s commitment to the club is a family tradition; her grandmother was also involved in the Builder’s Club, and Freeland expressed a deep sense of pride in carrying on that legacy of leadership and community service.

The event also highlighted the contributions of retired Special Agent Rick Messick, who shared his personal experiences in the military, providing a powerful perspective on service and sacrifice.

Messick shared his early goals of wanting to join the FBI, which led him to military service and eventually to the Air Force Office of Investigations, where he had the opportunity to assist in the protection of past presidents, such as Bill Clinton.

“We would do everything from terrorism to catching spies,” Messick said of his experience. “I never thought when I was growing up that I would be in the position to meet the presidents of the United States.”

Speaking to the students, Messick gave confidence to students, using his story to motivate their future goals.

“Nothing is unattainable if you apply yourself and focus,” he told students.

Holly Whatcott, a substitute teacher and president of the school’s Parent-Teacher Club, also played a significant role in organizing the color guard ceremony.

She also recruited her husband to command the helicopter that led off the services.

She spoke about her family history of military service—her husband is a veteran of the Iraq invasion, and her sons are active in the JROTC—Whatcott emphasized the importance of passing on values of service and community.

“You participate, you serve,” Whatcott said. “You make sure you’re aware of others and take the opportunity to teach them about it also.”

Founded in 1977, the Continental Builder’s Club is Arizona’s longest-running youth organization of its kind. It teaches leadership and community service through events and fundraisers, helping students develop skills that will benefit them in the future.

The club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, who also helped organize the veterans appreciation event.

The club’s activities for the year may be complete, but the spirit of service continues; the school’s Civics Club is preparing for a fundraiser on November 20th at the McDonald's on Continental Road, with proceeds supporting a trip to Washington, D.C.

Those interested can find more information on the Continental Builder’s Club by visiting the group’s website.