Green Valley man who possibly ingested toxic substance gets visit from bomb squad, FBI

A man in Green Valley was paid a visit by Pima County Sheriff's deputies, the Green Valley Fire Department, the FBI, and the Pima Regional Bomb Squad Friday morning after possibly ingesting an unknown toxic substance.

The different agencies conducted a welfare check on the man at 7:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Calle Viva, according to a news release issued by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Upon arrival, they learned that the man was having a personal crisis and may have ingested the substance, the news release said.

The home was evacuated and the area was cordoned off. The Pima bomb squad used special equipment to enter and clear the residence, lowering the risk of exposure to responding personnel, the release said.

The man was located inside the home and transported to a local area hospital. There is no threat to the public, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.

