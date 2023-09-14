Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Green Valley group aims to ease loneliness

“Green Valley Cares” plans home visits and friendly calls
Green Valley Cares is a new group that helps ease loneliness for those who take care of relatives at home.
Screen Shot 2023-09-14 at 3.19.36 PM.png
Posted at 3:23 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 19:37:21-04

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — People giving care to relatives at home can feel isolated and lonely. A group in Green Valley is organizing an effort to help.

The group called Green Valley Cares begins visits October first.

Organizer Lynne Severe says she realized there’s a real need to help ease the loneliness that can be such a big part of people’s lives.

That’s where Green Valley Cares comes in. Volunteers will visit people in their homes, or just offer friendly phone calls to help make the connections that keep people going.

Severe says, “You know, we're all part of the human race. We all have the same feelings and emotions. And if it's not us today, it'll be tomorrow. We're just here for one another. To live the best life we can and we're just one big neighborhood.”

Severe says volunteers have been training for several months. Now the organization is hoping to hear from people who want the help Green Valley Cares can offer.

If you’d like to contact Green Valley Cares call 520-441-6164 or email GVCares@outlook.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

Click to Donate Today