Green Valley group aims to ease loneliness

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — People giving care to relatives at home can feel isolated and lonely. A group in Green Valley is organizing an effort to help.

The group called Green Valley Cares begins visits October first.

Organizer Lynne Severe says she realized there’s a real need to help ease the loneliness that can be such a big part of people’s lives.

That’s where Green Valley Cares comes in. Volunteers will visit people in their homes, or just offer friendly phone calls to help make the connections that keep people going.

Severe says, “You know, we're all part of the human race. We all have the same feelings and emotions. And if it's not us today, it'll be tomorrow. We're just here for one another. To live the best life we can and we're just one big neighborhood.”

Severe says volunteers have been training for several months. Now the organization is hoping to hear from people who want the help Green Valley Cares can offer.

If you’d like to contact Green Valley Cares call 520-441-6164 or email GVCares@outlook.com.