Green Valley Fire District moves forward with plan to provide service to Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — After the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the Green Valley Fire District is a few steps closer to becoming the fire agency in Sahuarita. For many years, Rural Metro has run the three fire stations in the area.

But after low subscriptions and increased costs, Rural Metro made the decision to leave the area. Green Valley Fire spent the last five months canvassing the area and asking community members about this change.

"It's an exciting day for us," Chuck Wunder, Green Valley Fire's chief said. "Now everything will be under one roof so whether those are dispatch services or multiple alarms, those responses are all coming from the same organization."

He said the last step is to get approval from the Green Valley Fire Board of Directors. If that goes through, Rural Metro will continue to be in Sahuarita until June 30, 2024 and Green Valley will take over on July 1, 2024.