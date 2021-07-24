Green Valley cleans up after strong storms

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Green Valley took some of the strongest hits from last night’s storms.

Along the roads in Green Valley, almost any dip in the road shows a pile up of sand that is the giveaway that when the storm was it it’s peak the streets were full of water.”

But most of the damage was not from water; it was from wind. Trees and Ocotillos were down all along Green Valley’s Abrego drive

“Wait a minute. That’s not my chair.”

Margaret Bagge noticed what seems to be a neighbor’s chair the storm blew into her backyard. She is still sorting out the way the wind scrambled some things around her house.

Some delicate things were unharmed while the wind moved heavy objects.

“It was spotty,” she says. Pointing to a heavy wood and steel bench, she says, “It was twice rolled over.”

Tena Hart was worried water would make it into her house but it stayed dry. She is planning to prepare for the next time strong winds blow in.

“I think we're gonna start moving a bunch of stuff into the inner patios, that's out in the yard, because it was knocked over and I don't want it to fly into somebody else's yard or break the window or something so we're going to batten down the hatches a little bit better tonight.”

The storm knocked down a high capacity power line and draped a power cable across the intersection at La Canada and Duval Mine Road. Tucson Electric crews were working to repair the line along with many other locations.

By mid afternoon the company website reported about 27 hundred customers still out of power. To help them keep themselves and their food cool TEP handed out water and ice.

As she picked up some ice, Melissa Bendegno-Bryant said, “It’s good. It’s not their fault but they’re helping out with the community so that nobody loses the things that they can salvage at their house.”

And while they clean up from Thursday night’s storms, people in Green Valley know more storms are in the forecast.