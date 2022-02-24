Grant Road Improvement Project: What to expect for delays and improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Signs posted along Grant Road between Alvernon and Swan are pushing two lanes of traffic into one. This makes the drive even slower along an already busy roadway.

“There's no running late, you’ve got to add another 10 minutes to the day,” said Charles McCormack, Owner of Crimson Salon.

McCormack's salon is near the intersection of Grant and Columbus. His business is one of many that now have construction crews on their sidewalk.

“They were putting their vehicles wherever they wanted to without even taking into consideration the clientele that were coming in and out," McCormack said. "They cut a wrong wire and we didn’t have power for four and a half hours.”

It’s part of the grant road improvement project that started around a decade ago. The project’s first phase between oracle and grant finished in 2013. Phase two between stone and park finished in 2018. Now, the city is heading into the third and fourth phases between Alvernon and Swan.

“It's really to accommodate all those traveling on this roadway and it's not just vehicles," said Erica Frazelle with the Department of Transportation and Mobility. "It's also bicyclists its pedestrians trying to access businesses or homes.”

The City alongside the Regional Transportation Authority are expanding grant to have six lanes total from Oracle to Swan. They’re also adding bus pullouts, indirect left turns, wider sidewalks, and bike lanes.

“We understand there might be slow-downs but in the long-term it will be a great gain for your commute and safety for all modes,” Frazelle said.

Despite the congestion, local businesses are looking forward to future improvements.

“I think its important for Tucson, its important for traffic flow," McCormack said. "It will be better for my business in the long-run.”

The actual construction for phases three and four begins in July and will continue until 2024.

