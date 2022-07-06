TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Goodwill of Southern Arizona is opening a new location Thursday, July 7 at 1830 E. Irvington Rd.

Nonprofit workers say the store is holding a grand opening at 9 a.m.

According to GoodwillSouthernAZ.org, the following prices are charged:



$1.49 per pound for clothing

.29 cents per pound for glassware

.89 cents per pound for hard goods

Its website shows the non-profit is also hiring for an assistant manager.

Anyone with any questions may call (520) 382-1560.

Join us tomorrow July 7th at 9am for the opening of Kino store, located at 1830 W Irvington Rd. #goodwill #GrandOpening #thrifting #Tucson #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/wlR93YTtrC — Goodwill of Southern Arizona (@goodwillsouthaz) July 6, 2022