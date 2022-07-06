Watch Now
Grand Opening: Goodwill of Southern Arizona on East Irvington Road

$1.49 per pound of clothing
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 19:51:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Goodwill of Southern Arizona is opening a new location Thursday, July 7 at 1830 E. Irvington Rd.

Nonprofit workers say the store is holding a grand opening at 9 a.m.

According to GoodwillSouthernAZ.org, the following prices are charged:

  • $1.49 per pound for clothing
  • .29 cents per pound for glassware
  • .89 cents per pound for hard goods

Its website shows the non-profit is also hiring for an assistant manager.

Anyone with any questions may call (520) 382-1560.

