Grand Opening: Freedom Park pool to unveil new waterslide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson will showcase a new waterslide at its Freedom Park pool this weekend.

A grand opening celebration will be held to celebrate its launch.

The event, hosted by Tucson Parks and Recreation and Ward 4 Councilwoman Nikki Lee, will take place on Friday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free pizza, jumping castles, games and a DJ.

Freedom Park pool is located at 5000 E. 29th St.