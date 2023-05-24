Grand Opening: Freedom Park pool to unveil new waterslide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson will showcase a new waterslide at its Freedom Park pool this weekend.
A grand opening celebration will be held to celebrate its launch.
The event, hosted by Tucson Parks and Recreation and Ward 4 Councilwoman Nikki Lee, will take place on Friday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free pizza, jumping castles, games and a DJ.
Freedom Park pool is located at 5000 E. 29th St.
