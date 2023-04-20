Grand jury indicts Bailea McDermott's accused killer

In the video player: Man charged with murder and arson in woman’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A grand jury in Pima County has indicted the man accused of killing 24-year-old Bailea McDermott in early April.

Suspect Avanti Pitko is facing six charges, court documents show:



Murder in the first degree - Class One Felony

Burglary in the first degree - Class Two Felony

Arson in an occupied structure - Class Two Felony

Criminal damage - Class One Misdemeanor

Criminal damage - Class Four Felony

Criminal damage - Class Six Felony

According to the interim complaint filed against Pitko, he had been dating McDermott's sister. She effectively ended their relationship, and one day later police say Pitko began committing acts of vandalism and arson against McDermott, some of which were caught on camera.

The complaint says the two sisters, who lived together, planned to arrive home together on Thursday, April 6 after sharing their concerns about Pitko's actions.

Around 5:30 p.m. that day, McDermott's sister found her shot dead inside their shared residence.

Search warrants in the case reveal investigators seized a firearm, holster, ammunition, bullet fragments, cellphones and clothing from Pitko. Police also obtained DNA swabs from Pitko and others.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Pitko has not yet been arraigned.