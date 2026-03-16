Grand Jury considers charges after stray bullet from police training hits Marana playground

UPDATE (2 p.m., March 16):

The Pima County Attorney's Office issued the following statement regarding the Grand Jury:

“The Oro Valley Police Department has investigated this incident and presented the Pima County Attorney’s Office with charges, which we put before a Grand Jury. The Grand Jury returned a true bill on two counts of Endangerment with Substantial Risk of Death, a Class 6 Felony. The case is now with our prosecutors, who will determine what legal steps are appropriate. The County Attorney treats all prospective defendants equally, regardless of their occupation, and makes decisions based upon the evidence. At this time, the County Attorney’s Office cannot comment further.”

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The Sahuarita Police Department says a grand jury has found probable cause to consider criminal charges against one of its detectives following a firearms training incident last year.

In a statement released Monday, the department said the Pima County Attorney’s Office recently presented information to a grand jury about a training incident that occurred Oct. 15, 2025, at a firearms range in Marana. The case was presented by the Oro Valley Police Department.

During the incident, a stray bullet from a shooting range struck playground equipment at Gladden Farms Community Park in Marana on Wednesday morning, prompting an investigation and raising safety concerns among residents.

The bullet ricocheted from the Marana Shooting Club, located about a half mile from the park, and hit the monkey bars while a grandmother was playing with her 3-year-old grandson. No injuries were reported.

According to SPD, the grand jury determined there was probable cause to possibly bring two counts of endangerment against Detective Sgt. A. Medina, who served as one of the instructors during the training. Depending on the circumstances, endangerment can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony.

The Sahuarita Police Department said it has been conducting an internal administrative investigation to determine whether department policy or best practices were violated. Officials said the goal of the investigation is to ensure it is fair, balanced, thorough and objective.

SPD said investigators with the Oro Valley Police Department recently completed their investigation into the range incident, and Sahuarita officials requested a copy of the report at that time. The department said it received at least a partial copy last week and is reviewing the findings but wants to examine the report in its entirety.

While the judicial process continues, Medina has been assigned to administrative duties. Police said Medina is a decorated 20-year law enforcement veteran and has no prior disciplinary history with the department.

The department said it plans to review its own internal investigation, the Oro Valley Police Department report and any information provided to prosecutors and the grand jury before making a final administrative decision. Officials said they recognize the seriousness of the matter and the community’s concerns and will continue to release information as allowed by law.

