Grand Canyon to fully open South Rim entrance in June

Posted at 3:15 PM, May 28, 2020
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The Grand Canyon is expanding access to its more popular South Rim entrance and planning to let visitors in around the clock next month.

The entrance station will have limited hours from Friday until June 5 when the national park will fully open.

The canyon's North Rim also will reopen June 5, although the campground will be closed for another month because of construction.

The park says concessionaires will start reopening lodging in June.

For now, visitors can access hiking trails and some commercial services.

Rafting trips are scheduled to resume in mid-June.

