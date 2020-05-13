Menu

Grand Canyon National Park is preparing for phased reopening

Calvin Johnson
Northern Arizona, February 2020
Grand Canyon
Posted at 2:11 PM, May 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 17:11:56-04

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — As part of a phased reopening, Grand Canyon National Park is increasing visitor access to some viewpoints on the South Rim starting Friday.

Park officials said the South Rim entrance will reopen May 15-18 from 6-10 a.m. and visitors will have limited day use access to viewpoints, picnic areas and some restroom facilities. The North Rim, which closes every winter, remains closed. Commercial services within the park remain closed.

Visitors are being told to plan to be self-sufficient, bringing food, water and hand sanitizer. There are no overnight accommodations available. The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

