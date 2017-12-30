Grand Canyon imposes mandatory water conservation measures

Associated Press
7:11 AM, Dec 30, 2017
48 mins ago
ROBYN BECK
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Grand Canyon National Park has imposed mandatory water conservation measures due to a water pump failure.
    
With the pump inoperable, park officials say water is not flowing to the South Rim so conservation guidelines were implemented for all consumers on the South Rim, Desert View and Hermit's Rest.
    
Crews are expected to begin repair work next week.
    
Under the restrictions, all concession operations are required to switch to disposable dishes and utensils and alter menus to use less water for food preparation and dish washing.
    
The restrictions also call for serving drinking water at restaurants by request only and for lodging facilities to adopt low-water-use practices for the cleaning of rooms.
    
The park's utility system provides water to millions of visitors a year in addition to the 2,000 residents who live within the park.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top