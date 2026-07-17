Grammy winner Diplo to headline University of Arizona postgame concert this fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three-time Grammy Award winner Diplo is coming to Tucson this fall to headline the University of Arizona's annual Post/Move Concert, giving Wildcats fans a star-studded celebration after the Red-Blue Showcase that kicks off the unofficial start of basketball season.

The University of Arizona Department of Athletics, in partnership with Dusk Music Festival, announced that Diplo will perform Saturday, Sept. 26, at Bear Down Field following the Red-Blue Showcase presented by First Watch at McKale Center. The concert lineup will also feature internationally known DJ Pauly D and legendary turntablist Mix Master Mike, with additional special guests expected to be announced later.

The Red-Blue Showcase serves as fans' first opportunity to see Arizona's men's basketball team ahead of the upcoming season. Doors to McKale Center open at 1:30 p.m. MST, followed by an Adaptive Athletics scrimmage at 2 p.m. and player introductions beginning at 2:30 p.m. Gates for the Post/Move concert open at 4:30 p.m., with the first supporting act taking the stage at 5 p.m. The concert is scheduled to conclude at approximately 11 p.m.

Diplo has earned three Grammy Awards during his career, including two in 2015 as part of the duo Jack Ü with Skrillex for "Where Are Ü Now" and the album "Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü." He later won another Grammy in 2019 for "Electricity," a collaboration with Mark Ronson. Throughout his career, Diplo has worked with artists including Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Shakira, Kid Cudi, Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani, after first breaking through as a producer on M.I.A.'s acclaimed 2007 album "Kala."

Pauly D rose to fame as one of the stars of MTV's "Jersey Shore" and has since become one of the country's busiest touring DJs, performing more than 150 shows annually with residencies in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Returning to Tucson for a third consecutive Post/Move appearance, Mix Master Mike is a three-time DMC World DJ Champion, and he is also known for his work with the hip-hop group Beastie Boys.

For Post/Move Concert tickets and more info, visit ArizonaWildcats.com.

