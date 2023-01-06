Graham County man sentenced for second-degree murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 48-year-old Bylas, Ariz. man was sentenced for second-degree murder.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Marvin Tona, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, was sentenced to 293 months in prison.

In Sept. 5, 2021, Tona argued with a former friend at a home on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in Graham County. Tona shot into the home's bedroom, hitting and killing the victim.

The victim, whose initials were R.R. and born in 1985, was not named in court documents.

