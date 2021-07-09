Graham County authorities: Body of woman found near Safford

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Graham County Sheriff’s officials say they’re investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near Safford.

They say the body of 42-year-old Tameka Alexander of Morenci was discovered Wednesday evening in the area of Freeman Flat southwest of the water tower.

The woman’s vehicle also was located in the area where the body was found. Sheriff’s officials say an autopsy was scheduled Friday by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death. Safford and Thatcher police assisted Graham County Sheriff’s officials with the case along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

