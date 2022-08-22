Watch Now
Governor’s Office of Highway Safety rewards The Pima County Sheriff’s Department with grant

Funds will be used to purchase a Berla iVe toolkit
Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 22, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Pima County Sheriff's Department recently received a $9,635 grant from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) using Proposition 207 funds to purchase a Berla iVe toolkit.

This toolkit will help PCSD Traffic Detective investigate the underlying causes of collisions in modern, high-tech vehicles more thoroughly.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department thanks the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety for their ongoing support of the Pima County Sheriff's Department and its mission to make the community's roadways safe.

——-
