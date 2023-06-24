Governor Hobbs appoints Tribal Leaders to Water Policy Council for Indigenous representation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs has appointed four Tribal officials to the Governor's Water Policy Council, furthering her commitment to engaging and partnering with Arizona's Indigenous communities.

The Council is responsible for developing policy recommendations to the Governor, with a current focus on Assured Water Supply and Rural Groundwater policies.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of these esteemed tribal leaders to the Governor’s Water Policy Council,” said Governor Hobbs. “We need to have engagement and partnership with our tribal partners on all issues, especially water, as we work to build an Arizona for Everyone. I remain committed to bringing tribes to the table as we work cooperatively on securing Arizona’s water future.”



The appointments include Chairwoman Amelia Flores from the Colorado River Indian Tribes, Governor Stephen Roe Lewis from the Gila River Indian Community, Chairman Robert Miguel from the Ak-Chin Indian Community, and Bidtah Becker, serving as Legal Counsel for Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.

Additionally, Maria Dadgar, executive director of the Inter-Tribal Council of Arizona, is a member of the Governor's Water Policy Council. ITCA, established in 1952, represents the unified voice of its 21-member Tribes.

The goal is to enhance Tribal representation within Arizona's water policy discussions and foster collaboration between the state government and Indigenous communities on critical water-related matters.

