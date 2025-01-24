Governor Hobbs delivers State of State speech in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs outlined her vision for Arizona’s future and reflected on her administration's achievements during the State of the State Address at the Tucson Convention Center on Thursday.

With a warm welcome from local tribal leaders and community representatives, Hobbs addressed a crowd of Tucson leaders, emphasizing her commitment to tackling the state's biggest challenges.

“We are taking action,” Hobbs declared, celebrating the success of her Arizona is Home program, which aims to improve affordability and increase access to housing for residents.

Over the past year, Hobbs said her administration has lowered costs by cutting government red tape and making historic investments in affordable housing programs.

A key goal, she said, is to eliminate homelessness among veterans within the next decade.

“This, my friends, is our Arizona Promise,” Hobbs told the audience.

Economic growth was another focus of her speech, as the governor highlighted job creation, noting that nearly 200,000 new jobs have been added to the state’s economy since she took office.

She also credited the success of small businesses for Arizona's economic vitality, mentioning Alexa Rodriguez, the owner of an online clothing boutique, as a prime example of local entrepreneurship.

Rodriguez, owner of Adela Artisan Made, expressed her excitement at being acknowledged by the governor. “I’m so excited.

I’m very honored to get a shoutout in front of Tucson and the people I work with in my community,” she said.

Despite the positive tone of the address, some attendees expressed disappointment.

Tucson Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz voiced their frustration that immigration was not emphasized more heavily in the speech, especially amid recent shifts in federal immigration policies.

“That’s kind of a missed opportunity here to speak to our immigrant communities and how our state’s going to fight to protect them,” Santa Cruz said, referencing the Trump administration’s recent ramp-up of mass deportation efforts.

As Governor Hobbs concluded her address, she reiterated that there is still much work to be done.

The speech marked a pivotal moment as Hobbs’ took on her third year as governor, highlighting both the progress made and the obstacles that lie ahead.

