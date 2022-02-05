Watch
Governor Ducey orders flags at half-staff in honor of Judge Rosa Mroz

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Rosa Mroz<br/><br/>
Judge Rosa Mroz
Posted at 1:14 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 15:21:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey just ordered all flags in state buildings to be half-staffed on Monday, Feb. 7 to honor Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Rosa Mroz, who passed away today from injuries in a traffic collision.

On Feb. 2 Judge Mroz was struck by a vehicle in Phoenix while crossing an intersection, after several days in the Valley hospital she has passed away.

Arizona is saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Judge Rosa Mroz

An advocate for justice, dutiful public servant, and transformational leader, Judge Mroz will be missed. We wish her family, loved ones, and colleagues peace during this difficult time.
Governor Doug Ducey

Judge Mroz had served on the Maricopa County Superior Court since 2004 and was appointed by Governor Janet Napolitano.

