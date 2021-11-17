Watch
Governor Ducey Invests $100 Million To Expand High-Speed Broadband

Patrick Breen/AP
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey enters a news conference for an update on COVID-19 in Arizona, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Phoenix. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)
ducey
Posted at 7:51 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 09:51:07-05

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey announced a $100 million plan to expand high-speed broadband to under-served areas of Arizona. The program is called the "Arizona Broadband Development Grant."

This funding will provide local communities the ability to improve broadband in homes, schools, libraries, small businesses, public safety operations and more.

“Today’s historic investment will build on the progress of recent years to get even more schools, businesses, tribal communities and homes connected, opening up more opportunities for services like telemedicine and digital learning."
Governor Doug Ducey

This comes as a major infrastructure bill focused on broadband was signed into law November 15th.

