Governor Ducey Invests $100 Million To Expand High-Speed Broadband

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey announced a $100 million plan to expand high-speed broadband to under-served areas of Arizona. The program is called the "Arizona Broadband Development Grant."

This funding will provide local communities the ability to improve broadband in homes, schools, libraries, small businesses, public safety operations and more.

“Today’s historic investment will build on the progress of recent years to get even more schools, businesses, tribal communities and homes connected, opening up more opportunities for services like telemedicine and digital learning." Governor Doug Ducey

This comes as a major infrastructure bill focused on broadband was signed into law November 15th.