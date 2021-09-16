Watch
Governor Ducey invests $1.2M to support vulnerable Arizonans

Funding Will Benefit Victims Of Crime Who Need Support, Resources And Services
Patrick Breen/AP
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey enters a news conference for an update on COVID-19 in Arizona, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Phoenix. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)
Posted at 7:56 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 10:57:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey announced $1.2 million on Wednesday to assist hundreds of Arizonans who are victims of crime and need financial support for counseling and other necessary services.

“Protecting vulnerable Arizonans and their families is a top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “We must do more to ensure they are protected and secure — and today’s investment will help those affected by crime access much-needed resources and services.”

The funding will stabilize the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission’s (ACJC) Victims Compensation and Assistance Fund, which serves as a safety net for crime victims and provides critical resources to one of Arizona's most vulnerable populations.

Individuals who are eligible for the funding may use it for expenses such as medical or dental needs; mental health counseling; funeral and burial costs; lost wages/loss of support; crime scene clean-up; and some transportation costs. Recipients also may use the funding to respond to economic consequences of the public health emergency.

The funding comes from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and the investment will assist approximately 400 victims who have experienced financial loss as a result of criminal activity.

