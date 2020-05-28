Menu

Governor Ducey appoints new DES director

Michael Wisehart will fill the role
Courtesy: Governor&#39;s Office
Posted at 3:05 PM, May 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-28 18:05:48-04

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey has announced the appointment of Michael Wisehart as the new director of the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES). He will replace Tom Betlach.

Wisehart has served in leadership roles at DES for the past twenty years. He recently served as the Assistant Director for the Divsion of Employment and Rehabilitation Services.

“With 20 years of experience at DES, Michael brings unmatched leadership experience across the areas of operations, budgeting and direct service,” said Governor Ducey.

Wisehart said he's grateful for the governor's confidence. “With hundreds of thousands of people across our state out of a job and hurting because of COVID-19," he said in a press release, "the mission of DES is as important as ever. Our team will continue to strengthen employment programs, innovate to ensure benefits are distributed timely and efficiently, and dedicate ourselves to meeting the needs of the families and individuals we serve.”

