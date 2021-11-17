Governor Ducey Announces $375,000 To Support After-School Programs

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey has announced $375,000 of funding towards after-school programs in a partnership with the First Tee Program.

The funding will also help fund new sports equipment, transportation and other needs for schools including virtual education programs.

“We’re grateful to Governor Ducey for supporting First Tee and our efforts to help Arizona’s children remain active and teach them important values like honesty and sportsmanship,” Board Chair of First Tee-Phoenix Herman Lewkowitz

The First Tee Program uses golf to help over 150,000 kids every year with improve social interactions and physical activity.