Governor Doug Ducey holds COVID-19 town hall

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Governor Doug Ducey addressed coronavirus concerns during the COVID-19 Town Hall.

It was broadcasted on every channel, across the state.

The Governor answered the public questions ranging from a hospital bed shortage to the impact on essential businesses.

“The next month or two in Arizona are going to be tough ones. We’re trying to slow the spread of this virus, which is to break up large gatherings, so that’s where we began. Canceling school. After that we shut down restaurants and bars and nightclubs,” said the Governor.

Following Governor Ducey’s order, many businesses and non-essential services closed.

However, hair and nail salons, barber shops, and other services were listed as essential.

During the town hall, Governor Ducey said they could stay open as long as they follow CDC guidelines.

“They’re going to have to be able to demonstrate that they can exercise social distancing,” he added.

Anyone who fails to do this, will pay the price.

“They’re going to have a class one misdemeanor, which is a $2,500 fine and up to six months in jail. And we will enforce that,” said the Governor.

Governor Ducey added over 23,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Arizona.

The immediate problems, a lack of tests and morgue space.

However there’s a focus on acquiring enough ventilators, and Arizona has enough hospital beds to care for the ill at the moment.

“As this grows, we may need more hospital beds, that’s why the army corps of engineers are here and they can build two additional field hospitals for Maricopa County, one additional field hospital for Pima County,” he said.

Through the confusion and uncertainty, here’s Governor Ducey’s message for Arizonans.

“We know that the virus is here. We know that it’s spreading and the idea is to reduce the spread and lower the curve and we’re going to continue to be out there and over communicating,” he said.

As of 4/2/20, in Arizona:

-At least 1,598 cases

-At least 32 deaths

