Gov. Katie Hobbs to host ‘Arizona First’ rally in Tucson this weekend

The event will feature former Rep. Gabby Giffords and Rep.-Elect Adelita Grijalva
Governor Katie Hobbs
Matt York/AP
FILE - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Governor Katie Hobbs
TCUSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gov. Katie Hobbs is set to visit Tucson this weekend as part of a two-city “Arizona First” tour, with rallies planned in both Tucson and Phoenix.

Hobbs will appear in Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at the El Rio Neighborhood Center, located at 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.

The event will feature former Rep. Gabby Giffords, Rep.-Elect Adelita Grijalva, and Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Verlon Jose.

According to Hobbs’ campaign, the rally will focus on issues such as lowering costs for families, creating good-paying jobs, and protecting Arizona’s water future.

Hobbs will host a second rally in Phoenix on Sunday, Nov. 2.

