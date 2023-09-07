Gov. Katie Hobbs to announce funding for new science innovation center at UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday, September 7th, Governor Katie Hobbs will join University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins in announcing a new $30 million grant from the National Science Foundation.
The university will use this funding to create a new innovation center. It will be know as the New Frontiers of Sound Science and Technology Center.
Researchers specializing in fields within the advanced technology industry — like topological acoustics — will eventually be able to conduct work from this new facility.
——-
Austin "AJ" Janos is a producer for KGUN 9. He graduated in 2022 from the University of Arizona where he worked at UATV3 while attending college. Share your story ideas and important issues with AJ by emailing aj.janos@kgun9.com.