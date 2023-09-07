Gov. Katie Hobbs to announce funding for new science innovation center at UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday, September 7th, Governor Katie Hobbs will join University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins in announcing a new $30 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

The university will use this funding to create a new innovation center. It will be know as the New Frontiers of Sound Science and Technology Center.

Researchers specializing in fields within the advanced technology industry — like topological acoustics — will eventually be able to conduct work from this new facility.