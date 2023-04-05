Gov. Katie Hobbs redesigning summer programs for students

Gov. Katie Hobbs is doing away with a free summer program for students that was instated under Gov. Doug Ducey and replacing it with a grant opportunity.

The AZ On Track program started as a way to keep children stimulated after the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 70,000 children took part and Gov. Ducey reported that 86% of those kids made progress towards, met or exceeded the educational goals set for them.

Now, Gov. Hobbs is introducing the Summer Enrichment Grant, worth $37 million. Organizations will have the option to apply for a grant in order to provide free summer activities to students.

A Hobbs spokesperson told ABC15 in Phoenix the On Track program was a one-time opportunity, despite Ducey announcing that it would return for 2023 before he left office.

Groups that are interested in applying for a share of the grant money can visit the Governor's website. There are also other grants available totaling up to $187 million.

The Governor’s Office said the money should be given out in time for groups to begin offering summer activities on May 15.