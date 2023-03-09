Gov. Hobbs vetoes SB 1305, which aims to ban critical race theory

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed SB 1305, which would have banned critical race theory in Arizona's classrooms.

On Thursday, the governor released a statement saying, "It is time to stop utilizing students and teachers in culture wars based on fearmongering and unfounded accusations. Bills like SB1305 only serve to divide and antagonize."

Critical race theory, or CRT, is the study looking at how race and racism shaped American law and society. CRT is typically taught in university-level courses.

"I urge the Legislature to work with me on the real issues affecting Arizona schools: underfunded classrooms, a growing educator retention crisis, and school buildings in need of repair and replacement," stated Hobbs.