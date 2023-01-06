Gov. Hobbs calls for cooperation across party lines

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Katie Hobbs was publicly sworn in as Arizona’s 24th Governor Thursday. She officially took the oath of office earlier this week.

Katie Hobbs' first speech as Governor called for optimism, an open door for competing views but a rebuke for conspiracy theories.

She says, “I know firsthand how families feel when they work hard all week and still come up short. How it feels to have to work a second and third job to make ends meet. How it feels to lose your home to foreclosure. How it feels to grow up in a family that relies on food stamps or other assistance to get by.”

Katie Hobbs says she’ll fight for Arizonans squeezed by the economy, work towards more jobs at better pay, push for better schools, protect women’s reproductive rights and hold Washington accountable for a broken immigration system.

She explains her door will always be open to any elected official ready to make progress on issues that matter most to Arizonans.

“Let me also say just as clearly that chasing conspiracy theories, pushing agendas for special interests, when attacking the rights of your fellow Arizonans or seeking to further undermine our democracy will lead nowhere.”

Hobbs will have to try to get her agenda through a Legislature where Republicans hold the majority.

Steve Farley is a Democrat who ran for Governor and served 12 years as a state lawmaker.

He says Hobbs has the experience and temperament to succeed in that environment.

“Part of the reason I'm so excited about a Governor Hobbs is because she's been in the trenches for so long as the Democratic Leader in the Senate since 2015 to 2018. As a member of the rank and file. I've seen her lead the fight, and actually be able to do the deals behind the scenes in a bipartisan way to be able to get stuff done. So I think she has the experience and the ability in the relationships to be able to make it happen.”

And that ability will be put to the test when the Arizona Legislature starts its new session on Monday.

