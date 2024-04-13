Gov. Hobbs appoints new regent, student regent to ABOR

Governor Katie Hobbs has named two new appointees to the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) this week.

Liz Archuleta, a Flagstaff resident and NAU graduate, is replacing Lyndel Manson, whose term has expired.

She is the president and CEO of the United Way of Northern Arizona, a group that works to improve the quality of life for children, youth and families in the state.

"With five generations of family roots in Flagstaff, I bring my pioneering family history, knowledge of rural Arizona and a strong commitment to education and community building, coupled with extensive experience in board governance, public service and leadership," Archuleta said.

"I am ready to roll up my sleeves and help shape the future of higher education in Arizona.”

Northern Arizona University student Jadyn Fisher will replace outgoing Student Regent Katelyn Rees. Student Regents serve two-year terms, with full voting rights as an ABOR member during their second terms.

Hobbs said Fisher will be "excellent in representing the voice and perspectives of our university students from across the state."

Fisher is an honors student pursuing a degree in elementary education. She has served on NAU's Associated Student group and is a campus community assistant.