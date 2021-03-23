Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Ducey to visit vaccination site at UArizona Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, right, and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, left, provide an update on the coronavirus during a news conference at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory in Phoenix. Ducey is urging Arizonans to be understanding and reasonable as people and businesses face April 1 due dates for bills such as mortgages, rent, utilities and internet service. Ducey posted on Twitter that "the world has changed since March 1" and that bills previously paid routinely "are now a struggle for many people and small businesses." (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Arizona’s governor is not pitching in any extra money for unemployment funding, why not?
Posted at 4:46 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 19:46:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's governor is coming to the University of Arizona Wednesday as the state opens its vaccine eligibility to all adults.

Related: Arizona expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine to all adults

According to a press release, Gov. Ducey's trip to Tucson will highlight the achievement of administering more than 50,000 vaccine doses so far at the only state-run site in Tucson.

During his visit, Ducey will lead a round table discussion with Southern Arizona business leaders about the latest COVID-19 research taking place at the university, and he will also receive his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Ducey is expected to speak to the media at 1 p.m.

You can watch the full press conference Wednesday on KGUN 9's website, on the KGUN 9 mobile and streaming apps, and the KGUN 9 On Your Side Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.