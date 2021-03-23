Gov. Ducey to visit vaccination site at UArizona Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's governor is coming to the University of Arizona Wednesday as the state opens its vaccine eligibility to all adults.

According to a press release, Gov. Ducey's trip to Tucson will highlight the achievement of administering more than 50,000 vaccine doses so far at the only state-run site in Tucson.

During his visit, Ducey will lead a round table discussion with Southern Arizona business leaders about the latest COVID-19 research taking place at the university, and he will also receive his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Ducey is expected to speak to the media at 1 p.m.

