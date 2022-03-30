Gov. Ducey signs bill requiring voters to provide 'satisfactory evidence' of U.S. citizenship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey has signed a new House bill requiring voters to provide 'satisfactory evidence' of U.S. citizenship.

The goal of H.B. 2492 voter registration; verification; citizenship is to ensure only American citizens partake in Arizona's elections.

"Arizona law prohibits non-citizens from voting for all state and local offices, and requires proof of citizenship," Gov. Ducey shared in a letter to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. "H.B. 2492 ensures that the Attorney General's office has the data needed to properly determine if a person who has registered with the federal form is in fact a non citizen."

An Arizonan is qualified to register to vote if the resident:

IS A CITIZEN OF THE UNITED STATES AND HAS PROVIDED SATISFACTORY EVIDENCE OF CITIZENSHIP AS PRESCRIBED IN SECTION 16-166. WILL BE EIGHTEEN YEARS OF AGE OR MORE ON OR BEFORE THE DATE OF THE REGULAR GENERAL ELECTION NEXT FOLLOWING HIS REGISTRATION. IS A RESIDENT OF THIS STATE TWENTY-NINE DAYS NEXT PRECEDING THE ELECTION, EXCEPT AS PROVIDED IN SECTION 16-126. IS ABLE TO WRITE THE RESIDENT'S NAME OR MAKE THE RESIDENT'S MARK, UNLESS PREVENTED FROM SO DOING BY PHYSICAL DISABILITY. HAS NOT BEEN CONVICTED OF TREASON OR A FELONY, UNLESS RESTORED TO CIVIL RIGHTS. HAS NOT BEEN ADJUDICATED AN INCAPACITATED PERSON AS DEFINED IN SECTION 14-5101.

"H.B. 2492 provides clarity to Arizona law on how officials process federal form voter registration applications that lack evidence of citizenship," added Gov. Ducey.

Requirements for proper registration are thoroughly described. Any application which does not include the necessary information will be labeled incomplete.

The House bill also addresses government officials who fail to follow the prescribed requirements saying:

IF THE COUNTY RECORDER OR OTHER OFFICER IN CHARGE OF ELECTIONS FAILS TO ATTEMPT TO VERIFY THE CITIZENSHIP STATUS OF AN APPLICANT PURSUANT TO SUBSECTIONS D AND E OF THIS SECTION AND THE COUNTY RECORDER OR OTHER OFFICER IN CHARGE OF ELECTIONS KNOWINGLY CAUSES THE APPLICANT TO BE REGISTERED AND IT IS LATER DETERMINED THAT THE APPLICANT WAS NOT A UNITED STATES CITIZEN AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION, THE COUNTY RECORDER OR OTHER OFFICER IN CHARGE OF ELECTIONS IS GUILTY OF A CLASS 6 FELONY.

However, it also includes exceptions. Certain exclusions do not apply to absent uniformed services voters or overseas voters.

Even people who have previously registered but can't provide the 'satisfactory evidence' are not eligible to vote.