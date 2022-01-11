Gov. Ducey says AZ will team with Texas for border security

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says the Federal Government’s not doing enough for border security, so Arizona will join with the State of Texas to patrol and secure the border.

Border security was one of a list of priorities Governor Ducey outlined in his annual State of the State address—a tradition as Arizona lawmakers begin their annual session. The Governor says he’ll invest more in the Border Strike Force Arizona already has—and he’ll build a cooperative effort with another key border state.

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott and I are teaming up to form the American Governor’s Border Strike Force–a commitment between states to do what the Biden Administration is unwilling to do: Patrol and secure our border.”

Ducey says he’ll also work to add physical barriers to the border where he can.

The Governor also says his budget will add more money to accelerate the widening of Interstate 10.

Ducey praised how the State Senate and the Gila River Indian Community worked together to help I-10 carry more traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. But he says completion is still years away.

“So, let’s finish the job. Our budget will invest more dollars to get the I-10 completion leapfrogged to the front of the priority list, ahead of schedule, connecting our entire state, North to South.”

Among his other priorities: Education with an emphasis on school choice, more resources for grandparents who take on the role of foster parents, assuring water supplies for the future, tax cuts and economic development.

----

