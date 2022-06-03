Gov. Ducey Orders flags half-staffed to honor WMAT Officer Adrian Lopez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey is ordering on Monday, June 6 2022 that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

The lowering is to honor White Mountain Apache Police Officer 35-year-old Adrian Lopez.

White Mountain Apache Police Department

Officer Lopez was killed while making a traffic stop in Whiteriver, Arizona.

This is a heartbreaking loss. Officer Adrian Lopez served with the White Mountain Apache Police Department for just five months when he lost his life in the line of duty. There is no greater act of selflessness than for one to lay down his life for another. Officer Lopez will be remembered as a selfless and brave protector. This is a sobering reminder of the danger our law enforcement officers face every day to keep others safe. Acts of violence and lawlessness against our law enforcement is unacceptable. In this time of mourning, our prayers are with Officer Lopez’s wife, child, and loved ones as well as the White Mountain Apache Tribe. Governor Doug Ducey

