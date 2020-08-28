Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff for Tohono O'odham officer who died

TUCSON, Ariz. — Gov. Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff tomorrow for the Tohono O'odham officer who died while on a call Thursday morning.

Officer Bryan Brown died in the town of Why, Arizona, while pursuing a man who was reportedly armed and driving erratically. He was quickly airlifted to a Phoenix hospital, where he later died.

“Arizona is saddened by the loss of Tohono O'odham Police Officer Bryan Brown,” Governor Ducey said in a statement. “He was committed to serving others and put his life on the line answering the call of duty. For that, Arizona will be forever grateful. My sincerest condolences go out to Officer Brown’s loved ones as well as the Tohono O'odham Police Department."

Brown's remains are on their way to the Pima County Medical Examiner's office, where an autopsy will be performed.