Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff for Tohono O'odham officer who died

Spencer Platt
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A flag flies half-staff at Engine Company 205 / Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights who lost eight men, including six who died together in their firetruck under the rubble in the 9/11 attacks, on September 11, 2015 in New York City. Throughout the nation people are holding somber gatherings and memorial events to reflect on the 14-year anniversary of September 11, 2001 that resulted in the loss of nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Posted at 6:12 PM, Aug 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-27 22:07:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Gov. Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff tomorrow for the Tohono O'odham officer who died while on a call Thursday morning.

Officer Bryan Brown died in the town of Why, Arizona, while pursuing a man who was reportedly armed and driving erratically. He was quickly airlifted to a Phoenix hospital, where he later died.

RELATED: Tohono O'odham Police officer dies after incident near Why

“Arizona is saddened by the loss of Tohono O'odham Police Officer Bryan Brown,” Governor Ducey said in a statement. “He was committed to serving others and put his life on the line answering the call of duty. For that, Arizona will be forever grateful. My sincerest condolences go out to Officer Brown’s loved ones as well as the Tohono O'odham Police Department."

Brown's remains are on their way to the Pima County Medical Examiner's office, where an autopsy will be performed.

