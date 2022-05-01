Gov Ducey: Flags Half-Staff For Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, May 2, 2022, in honor of Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half staff.

The lowering will take place from sunrise to sunset.

Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day pays respect to local, state, and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

Arizona is forever grateful for those who gave their lives in the line of duty. There’s a reason it’s called a badge of honor. Brave men and women wake up every day, put on a uniform and go above and beyond to keep us safe. We will always remember and pay tribute to our peace officers who time and time again show courage, bravery and integrity. In their honor, we’re dedicated to keeping Arizona a place where we honor and value all of law enforcement. Governor Doug Ducey