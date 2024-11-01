Got the 'green' light: Recreational marijuana delivery now legal in AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pizza, Chinese food, groceries... all available for delivery in our modern age. Now, add recreational marijuana to that list.

Arizona made history November 1, becoming just the seventh state to offer recreational marijuana delivery.

Earth’s Healing, a Tucson-based dispensary, made the area's first recreational marijuana delivery to a midtown home, just after 9 a.m.

After extensive preparation, the dispensary launched the service to cater to a broader audience, including individuals who may prefer discreet or convenient access to cannabis.

Mike Shew, Operations Manager at Earth’s Healing, emphasized the importance of the new service.

“We've been waiting for this day for a while. Adult-use deliveries are finally here, ” he said.

The dispensary previously offered delivery services for medical marijuana but expanded its operations to meet recreational demand.

“We’re ready to deliver to people who might not be able to come in one way or another,” Shew added.

The new delivery service is designed with specific customer groups in mind. Shew expects to see demand from those seeking discretion, such as teachers or medical professionals who might not want to be seen in dispensaries.

It also could benefit elderly customers who may find it challenging to visit in person.

Earth Healing's delivery service aims to reach underserved parts of Tucson and surrounding areas, including Oro Valley, Marana, Green Valley, and Vail.

“We moved all of our deliveries to our South location to create a hub, making us readily available to deliver to people across Tucson,” Shew said.

For Caitlyn Cox, Tucson’s first recreational marijuana delivery customer, the experience was seamless.

“I placed the order on my app. Fifteen minutes later, you guys came knocking on my door, and I have weed for the day,” Cox said.

She praised the convenience, noting the process allowed her to browse products, view sales and place an order with ease.

“I think delivery is going to change the game,” she said.

Arizona joins a small number of states that includes California, Oregon, Colorado, Nevada, Michigan and Massachusetts that allow recreational marijuana delivery.

In California, delivery services are widespread, with companies like Eaze offering extensive product selections statewide.

Colorado has also allowed delivery but has restrictions on the amount drivers can carry. Arizona’s regulations are similar, setting a $10,000 product limit per vehicle and requiring lockboxes and onboard cameras for security.

Customers can place orders by phone or online, depending on the dispensary. Earth’s Healing offers both options and has waived delivery fees through the end of 2024.

“It’ll be a free delivery up until 2025,” Shew said, adding that customers can even receive a free product, such as a pre-roll or an edible, on their first delivery.

“We want to be there for our customers, grow with them, and be their delivery service now and in the future,” Shew said.

With eight vehicles in their fleet, Earth’s Healing is prepared for the demand that Shew anticipates will only increase as more customers seek convenience and privacy in their cannabis purchases.