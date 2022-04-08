Gospel Rescue Mission's "Easter Blessings To Go" returns April 15th

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gospel Rescue Mission is welcoming the community to Easter brunch, either for a sit-down meal or drive-through option.

The event is set for Friday, April 15th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity.

Organizers say a banquet will be provided for those who choose the sit-down meal. There will also be ready-to-heat meals available for those driving through. Families will also get a box of much-needed resources, according to GRM. Items include non-perishable food and hygiene products.

Throughout the year, Gospel Rescue Mission says it provides shelter, addiction recovery, employment and housing programs to the community. Data from GRM shows in 2021, 174,546 meals and 64,953 shelter bed nights were provided.

----

