Gospel Rescue Mission seeking Thanksgiving dinner donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the holidays approach, many people looking for a warm and inviting Thanksgiving meal will turn to Gospel Rescue Mission.

But just like many Tucsonans, the staff at Gospel Rescue Mission say the non-profit is feeling the pressure of rising prices.

"During this time, though we're feeding thousands of people, with the numbers and inflation are happening, we need more donations," said Monterris Goshay.

They're asking the Tucson community for donations of all common Thanksgiving meal ingredients for their 34th annual Thanksgiving banquet.

"And donations of turkeys, of pies, of potatoes for the mashed potatoes. Even having things to get ready for dressing. All of those things would be a tremendous blessing. And if people didn't want to grab it, they can also donate monetarily," Goshay said.

' Thanksgiving Blessings To Go ' will give diners the option to eat together, as has been the tradition, or take their meals to-go.

In addition to the holiday meal, 'Thanksgiving Blessings To Go' will feature entertainment and kid-friendly activities at the Center of Opportunity on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

If you're interested in donating to Gospel Rescue Mission's 'Thanksgiving Blessings To Go,' donations can be dropped off at their H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity:



4550 S. Palo Verde Rd.

(enter off Michigan Street west of Palo Verde)

open for drop-offs 7 days per week, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

call (520) 740 - 1501 or email rscott@grmtucson.com for more information

Flier: Gospel Rescue Mission