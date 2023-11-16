Gospel Rescue Mission planning its annual Thanksgiving Blessings to Go event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Nov. 22, Gospel Rescue Mission will host its 35th annual Thanksgiving Blessings to Go at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

The meal service takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CEO Lisa Chastain expresses gratitude for the support:

“It takes literally hundreds of volunteers to make this event happen and more than anything I am so grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received this year! This might be the first time in years we have enough turkeys to serve the 3,000 meals we are anticipating serving.”

The event offers a full Thanksgiving meal, live music, fun activities for the kids, showers, haircuts, and other services.

Those celebrating at home have a drive-thru option where they can pick up a resource box filled with hygiene items, nonperishable food items, and more.

Last year, Gospel Rescue Mission provided 2,458 meals, 356 resource boxes, and 256 gallons of pet food to 327 cars.

“We would like people to know that we are so much more than just a homeless shelter. In addition to providing Recovery for those suffering with addiction, and an array of services for the homeless, we are extremely passionate about helping those living in poverty receive the resources they need to survive so they don’t become homeless.” - Lisa Chastain

