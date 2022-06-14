Gospel Rescue Mission hosts Wednesday job fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gospel Rescue Mission is hosting a job fair Wednesday, June 15 to fill several positions.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

Open positions include the following:



Network and computer systems technician

Shelter advocates and shelter manager

Donation center specialist

Safety and security manager

Maintenance technician

Guest services

“Gospel Rescue Mission is growing because the need is growing. Most people don’t realize when the summer months kick in, and the heat is intense, we have a massive influx of people coming in off the streets. This requires more staff support, which we desperately need.” said Lisa Chastain, Gospel Rescue Mission CEO, in a statement.

Those interested in applying and go to GRMtucson.com.