Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Gospel Rescue Mission hosts Wednesday job fair

Gospel Rescue Mission Kitchen
Megan Meier
Take a step into <a label="Gospel Rescue Mission&#39;s" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://grmtucson.com" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21e3-db7f-a1fe-f3e78bbc0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1639616871123,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-21c0-d0ec-adf7-69de31fe0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1639616871123,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-21c0-d0ec-adf7-69de31fe0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://grmtucson.com&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017d-c0c7-d02a-a97f-deffeab90002&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Gospel Rescue Mission&#39;s&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017d-c0c7-d02a-a97f-deffeaa70000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Gospel Rescue Mission's</a> kitchen: where the stove is almost always hot and all hands are on deck.
Gospel Rescue Mission Kitchen
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 15:05:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gospel Rescue Mission is hosting a job fair Wednesday, June 15 to fill several positions.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

Open positions include the following:

  • Network and computer systems technician
  • Shelter advocates and shelter manager
  • Donation center specialist
  • Safety and security manager
  • Maintenance technician
  • Guest services

“Gospel Rescue Mission is growing because the need is growing. Most people don’t realize when the summer months kick in, and the heat is intense, we have a massive influx of people coming in off the streets. This requires more staff support, which we desperately need.” said Lisa Chastain, Gospel Rescue Mission CEO, in a statement.

Those interested in applying and go to GRMtucson.com.

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰