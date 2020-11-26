Gospel Rescue Mission adapts Thanksgiving to COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. - Organizations that normally help homeless and low incoming people the poor enjoy a good meal at Thanksgiving have had to adapt to COVID-19. The Gospel Rescue Mission did not let the virus keep it from serving two thousand meals.

Lisa Chastain and the Gospel Rescue Mission had to figure out a COVID-safe way to dish up the Thanksgiving Feast they’ve shared with the needy for 31 years. It’s become a drive-through, get it and go Thanksgiving.

Richard Laguna was driving up for his meal when he told us, “God is good. We’ve very thankful. We’re very thankful for the food, you know?”

CEO Lisa Chastain says Gospel Rescue mission is grateful for the donations and volunteers who have helped the organization serve the homeless through the pandemic. And she says since COVID crippled the economy they’ve seen a lot of new faces who need that help.

“We're seeing an increase in the working poor that have lost their jobs. So we try to be a resource to the community to prevent them from being homeless so that's our preventative pieces that we give out home household goods, food, clothing, those kind of things to supplement so people don't have to spend money on that so they can still support their family and support their housing.”

Connie Tuengel says because of COVID, she can’t spend Thanksgiving with her family.

“And I have other friends so I thought, well, I’ll get in line and get us food at least. So I'm very thankful for this first time I've ever done it. It's kind of humbling.”

And once everyone’s picked up Thanksgiving dinner they have the option to pull over and pray---maybe for a better year ahead.

