Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

GOP businessman Steve Gaynor joins Arizona governor race

Posted at 1:52 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 16:52:51-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican businessman who ran unsuccessfully for Arizona secretary of state in 2018 is now running for governor.

Steve Gaynor announced his campaign Friday in a letter to Republicans. Gaynor’s letter highlighted border security, election integrity, water supplies, education and “critical race theory." Gaynor narrowly lost the 2018 race for secretary of state to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

He spent $2.6 million of his own money in the race. Gaynor emphasized his business experience as the owner of a Los Angeles printing plant. Gaynor joins a crowded field of Republicans running for governor, including former television anchor Kari Lake, former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson and state Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!