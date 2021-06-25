GOP businessman Steve Gaynor joins Arizona governor race

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican businessman who ran unsuccessfully for Arizona secretary of state in 2018 is now running for governor.

Steve Gaynor announced his campaign Friday in a letter to Republicans. Gaynor’s letter highlighted border security, election integrity, water supplies, education and “critical race theory." Gaynor narrowly lost the 2018 race for secretary of state to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

He spent $2.6 million of his own money in the race. Gaynor emphasized his business experience as the owner of a Los Angeles printing plant. Gaynor joins a crowded field of Republicans running for governor, including former television anchor Kari Lake, former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson and state Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

