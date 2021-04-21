Watch
GOP advances Arizona election bill criticized by businesses

Posted at 6:15 AM, Apr 21, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans have advanced an election bill that’s drawn fierce opposition from voting rights advocates, Democrats and prominent business executives.

The measure would purge inconsistent voters from the popular permanent early voting list. It passed the House in a party-line vote Tuesday. Critics say the measure would disenfranchise voters, with an especially strong impact on people of color.

Republicans say the measure is necessary to limit the number of unvoted ballots in circulation. The bill would remove people who don’t return their mail ballot for two consecutive election cycles from the permanent list. About 75% of Arizona voters are on the list.

